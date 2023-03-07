SIOUX CITY — Vicki Hulse doesn't remember ever receiving a certified letter from a pipeline company informing her it planned to survey her land, much less denying acceptance of it.

Had she received those letters, Hulse testified Tuesday, she still wouldn't have let survey crews onto the land she and her husband, William, own north of Moville, Iowa, and in the route of Navigator Heartland Greenway's proposed liquid carbon dioxide pipeline.

"I just feel that against my property rights as an owner they can just come on my property whenever they want against my will. ... I don't think that's right," Hulse said.

After being twice denied entry to the land, which lies in the pipeline's proposed route, last summer, Navigator sued the Hulses in August to get a temporary injunction allowing survey crews to enter the property.

The couple responded with a counterclaim that Iowa's laws giving pipeline companies the right of entry to private land to survey and examine it are unconstitutional.

District Judge Roger Sailer in October denied Navigator's request for the temporary injunction. After a quick one-day trial Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court, he'll now decide whether to grant the company's request for a permanent injunction and also rule on the constitutionality of the pipeline laws.

Navigator has applied for a state permit to build a pipeline through five states, including Iowa, that would collect carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer processors in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois, convert it to liquid form and transport it under high pressure to an Illinois site, where it would be pumped thousands of feet beneath the surface. Many Iowa landowners have refused to grant surveyors access to their land or sign easements.

Navigator depends on Iowa's law allowing surveyors the right to complete surveys if landowners don't voluntarily agree to them.

"We fall back on Iowa code that we have a right to enter the property," Ann Welshans, Navigator's director of right of way, testified. "In order to review the route and determine the feasibility of the route we need to be on the property."

Navigator agents had earlier entered the land without Hulse's knowledge and performed a civil survey, a walkthrough over the land, Welshans said.

But when a friend of the Hulse family who saw surveyors entering the field to perform biological/environmental surveys told them to leave, Vicki Hulse received a phone call from Daniel Rogers, who works for a subcontractor that facilitates the survey process with landowners.

"I told her per the letter that we have the right. She said, 'you do not, I rejected all those letters,'" Rogers testified.

Hulse's attorney, Brian Jorde, challenged Rogers' recollection of the conversation in light of Hulse's testimony that she'd never received notification about the surveys.

"How can someone reject a letter that they never received?" Jorde asked.

Navigator attorney James Pray had showed Welshans a certified letter addressed to the Hulses and marked by postal workers that acceptance was refused. Jorde challenged the letter, stating it did not comply with a state law requiring restricted certified mail to contain the wording "deliver to addressee only" on the envelope.

Two days after Rogers called Hulse, he met her at her land with a sheriff's deputy and a survey crew. Hulse presented the deputy with a letter from her attorney stating they needed an injunction to enter the property. Rather than risk being arrested, the survey crew left, Rogers said.

Her husband in the Iowa Veterans Home with dementia and Parkinson's Disease, Hulse said she has guardianship and power of attorney to make decisions on his behalf. She said she doesn't want the pipeline running under their land, and she was upset to know surveyors had previously been there. A portion of it is farmed, but the rest is in the federal Conservation Reserve Program and is home to pheasant and pollinator habitat.

"I don't want them out there trampling on my land," Hulse said.

Both sides have previously filed briefs outlining their many arguments in the case. After concluding evidence Tuesday, Sailer gave Navigator five days to file additional post-trial briefs and Hulses five additional days after Navigator's deadline. He'll review the case and issue a ruling as quickly as possible after that, he said.

Navigator has filed similar lawsuits in Clay and Butler counties against other landowners who have denied access to their property. Those landowners also have filed constitutional challenges similar to the Hulses'. The Clay County case is scheduled for trial in April. The Butler County cases are scheduled to go to trial in May.

The pipeline would run approximately 900 miles through 36 Iowa counties, including Woodbury, Clay and Butler counties. Other Siouxland counties include Plymouth, Lyon, Osceola, O'Brien, Cherokee, Dickinson and Buena Vista in Iowa and Dakota, Dixon and Wayne counties in Nebraska.

It's one of two carbon pipelines proposed to run through the area.