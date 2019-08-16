South Sioux City Police Officer Brian Van Berkum and his family wave to well-wishers after he was released from a Sioux City hospital after a May shooting incident in which he was wounded. A grand jury on Friday cleared Van Berkum of his actions in the shooting, in which Luis Quinones Rosa was killed.
"I'm very happy the system worked. The facts came out, the truth came out, and the grand jury made a decision based on the facts and truth," Mahon said.
Van Berkum responded to a report of a man in possession of a gun inside of Los Amigos at 1313 Dakota Ave. at about 2 a.m. May 11. Van Berkum radioed dispatch for additional officers and located Quinones Rosa, who matched a witness' description.
According to reports, Van Berkum confronted Rosa, who displayed a gun and opened fire. Rosa shot Van Berkum twice, once in the leg and once in the abdomen. Van Berkum returned fire, striking Rosa once in the leg, severing his femoral artery.
Officers arriving on the scene found Quinones Rosa unresponsive in a nearby vehicle with a .357 Magnum handgun in his possession. He died at a Sioux City hospital from extensive blood loss. His fiance told the Journal that Quinones Rosa was a Puerto Rico native who had moved to the U.S. mainland in 2012 and had worked as a deliveryman at a local furniture store. The woman said Quinones Rosa died before he arrived at the hospital.
Nebraska law requires that a grand jury must be impaneled after an individual has died while being apprehended or is in custody. The grand jury investigates the death to determine if a crime was committed.
The grand jury met Friday and heard evidence from Dakota County Attorney Kim Watson before reaching its decision.
Mahon said the decision allows Van Berkum and the department to put the shooting behind them.
"Man, that response was just incredible," Van Berkum said during an interview with the Journal in late May. "I still can't believe it was all for me."
Van Berkum has returned to work and is currently on light duty, Mahon said, performing mostly administrative duties in the office. It's hoped that he can return to full duty and resume patrol duties in the first or second week of September.
"He's healing up pretty well," Mahon said.
Officer Brian Van Berkum homecoming
Officer Brian Van Berkum homecoming
Officer Brian Van Berkum homecoming
Officer Brian Van Berkum homecoming
Officer Brian Van Berkum homecoming
Officer Brian Van Berkum homecoming
Officer Brian Van Berkum homecoming
Officer Brian Van Berkum homecoming
Officer Brian Van Berkum homecoming
Officer Brian Van Berkum homecoming
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local public safety news.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy