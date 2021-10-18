UPDATED:One person dies in Monday morning one-vehicle accident in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department identified 43-year-old Ryan L. Palmer of Sibley, Iowa as the victim of the single-car fatality accident Monday in the 2400 block of 18th street.

At around 8 a.m., Sioux City Police responded to the accident. Upon arrival, officers found that a commercial vehicle had veered off the roadway and into a grouping of trees.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators say.

An eyewitness reported the vehicle was traveling westbound when it crossed into the oncoming lane and ultimately left the roadway. It doesn't appear as if the driver made any attempt to stop the vehicle or to correct course and steer back onto the road.

Investigators are waiting on information from the Woodbury County Medical Examiner’s report to determine if there were any medical issues or substances that contributed to this accident, according to a news release.

