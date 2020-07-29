UPDATED: Pathologist confirms Sioux City homicide victim was strangled

Sioux City Fire Rescue deputy fire marshal Joe Rodriguez testified the fire had mostly burned itself out by the time firefighters arrived, and they were able to extinguish it with a short blast from a hand-held water can. Investigators found a partially burned phone book by the bedding, which was piled between the two beds. Also found in the debris was a badly damaged smoke detector, which investigators suspect had been removed from the ceiling. A cell phone battery and a cell phone that had been damaged in the fire were found amid the debris, though no evidence was presented to show to whom the phone belonged.

Witnesses testified Tuesday that Henry had rushed from the hotel room when they opened the door to check on Bockholt's status. He was arrested about five hours later outside a relative's house nearby.

Irina Brodsky, a former Sioux City Police ID technician, testified that swabs she collected from Henry's hands and fingernails after his arrest detected no blood, but there was a mixture of DNA from two people, the state's crime lab determined.

Under cross examination, Brodsky, who now works in Virginia Beach, Virginia, said the crime lab was unable to determine the identity of the second source of the DNA found on Henry.