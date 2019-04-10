UPDATED 12:50 P.M.
SIOUX CITY -- A man who had left the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility Tuesday night has been taken into custody.
Nicholas James Smith was arrested early Wednesday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail at 8:52 a.m.
Original story:
SIOUX CITY -- Nicholas James Smith, convicted of second-degree robbery and other crimes in Woodbury County, left the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility without permission Tuesday night.
James is a 28-year-old Native American male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 162 pounds. According to previous court documents, he has also gone by the name Nicholas James Smith.
He was admitted to the work release facility on April 9, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Anyone with information on James' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department.