UPDATED: Sioux City bar shooting suspect arrested by police

SIOUX CITY -- Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting another man early Monday at a Sioux City bar.

Naji Shorter, 29, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail just before noon Thursday on charges of attempted murder, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, willful injury and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

Shorter is accused of shooting Garry Hill, of Sioux City, after a dispute at 12:17 a.m. at Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Hill told police during an interview after the shooting that Shorter and two other men approached him at his job earlier in the evening and attempted to get into a fight with him. Video surveillance from the workplace confirmed Shorter's attempt to fight Hill. After being kicked out of the business, Shorter returned later to try to fight Hill again.

Hill later went to Uncle Dave's Bar, where he saw Shorter and the other two men from earlier, and they became involved in a verbal and physical disturbance. A witness told police Shorter left the bar and returned a short time later. He pulled out a black handgun and shot Hill once before fleeing with the other two men, court documents said.

Officers arriving at the scene found Hill laying on the bar's front steps with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. Hill remains hospitalized for treatment of his injuries.

Officers arrested Shorter at 10:30 a.m. Thursday as he was leaving his home in the 2600 block of South Nicollet Street. Officers executed a search warrant on the home and found multiple rounds of 9mm and .45-caliber ammunition and marijuana.

Shorter is prohibited from possessing firearms after a March 2020 domestic assault conviction in Omaha in which he was placed on 12 months' probation. Nebraska court records show he completed his probation and was discharged in March 2021.

Court records in Polk County show Shorter was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon after a March 2018 incident in which he was accused of exchanging gunfire with people at a Des Moines home. The Polk County Attorney's Office later dropped the case, saying in court filings that it was in the interest of justice and that prosecutors intended to file additional charges upon further investigation. No new charges have been filed.

In November 2020, Shorter pleaded guilty in Woodbury County to operating while intoxicated. He served two days in jail and was fined $1,250.

