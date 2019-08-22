SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City husband and wife charged with illegally harboring a Guatemalan girl pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday afternoon.
Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas, 37, and Amy Francisco, 40, entered their pleas before Chief United States Magistrate Judge Kelly K.E. Mahoney. Francisco-Nicolas entered his plea through an interpreter.
The couple face two counts each of encouraging an alien to come or enter the United States in violation of law. Francisco-Nicolas, who is not a U.S. citizen, faces an additional count of unlawful possession of identification documents.
According to federal court documents filed in July, sometime between May 28 and June 19, Francisco-Nicolas and Francisco, of Sioux City, took in a 17-year-old girl who had traveled to the United States from Guatemala.
The girl told authorities her mother died when she was 3 or 4 years old and that she lived with an aunt in Guatemala. Despite her reluctance and that of her aunt, her father brought her to the United States, crossing the Rio Grande around May 29. The pair were arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents.
The following day, due to a lack of space at a detention center in El Paso, the girl and her father were released on an order of recognizance and supervision. They then flew to Omaha, where Francisco and Francisco-Nicolas picked them up and drove them to Sioux City.
When they arrived in Sioux City, the girl's father left her at Francisco and Francisco-Nicolas's Hamilton Boulevard home, where she was locked in a room with a metal bed and a bucket for bodily waste.
The girl told authorities that Francisco-Nicolas raped her five times while his wife watched. On June 5, Francisco-Nicolas left for work and did not lock the door, while Francisco slept. The girl ran out of the house seeking someone who spoke Spanish to help her, and was found by the Sioux City Police Department.
A subsequent federal court filing cast doubt on the rape allegation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon said in the filing that an investigation of an interview with Francisco's father "tended to negate certain allegations made by the juvenile."
"There is an ongoing investigation by law enforcement to determine the veracity of the juvenile's allegations," Gordon said in the filing.
The couple traveled to Guatemala, where Francisco-Nicolas has family, around June 21. They were arrested July 10 while returning to the United States at a port of entry near San Diego.
Francisco-Nicolas, who is represented by attorney Brad Hansen, did not immediately request a detention hearing and will remain in custody for the time being. Francisco, represented by attorney Nathan Lab, did request a detention hearing, which is set for Tuesday. She will remain in jail until the hearing.
Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand will preside over their trial, which is set to begin Oct. 7.
