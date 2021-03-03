UPDATED: Sioux City homicide suspect unwelcome in victim's home

During the first day of testimony in Dains' trial, Haberberger said she and Dains had married in 2008 and separated a year later. While on parole for a burglary conviction, Haberberger had rented a room from Smith in his house at 314 20th St. in February 2019. She testified that Dains came to Sioux City from Tennessee in June and stayed with her while they worked on their relationship, and she kicked him out on June 28 because he was using methamphetamine.

Smith was aware Dains had been staying there, Haberberger said, but he did not want Dains around after a July 8 break-in in which Smith's bedroom door had been pried open and coins stolen from inside. Smith reported the burglary to police, telling them he suspected Dains.

Haberberger said she last saw Smith on July 13, when she left for the weekend to attend a wedding reception. She returned July 15, but did not see Smith, though his Explorer was parked in the driveway and his television was on, the volume turned up because he was hard of hearing. She said she stayed home that day and didn't see anyone until finding Dains outside her door, which was next to the door opening onto the stairway that led up to Smith's room.