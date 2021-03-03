UPDATED: Sioux City homicide suspect unwelcome in victim's home

SIOUX CITY -- Erika Haberberger didn't know how Gary Dains Jr. had gotten there, but she found him outside her door at 4 a.m., when she had gotten up to use the bathroom down the hall from the room she rented in Paul Smith's house.
"He said he was coming to talk to me. He asked if he could sleep there, and he slept in my chair," said Haberberger, who had been married to Dains and was separated from him when he came to see her on July 16, 2019.
Dains got up a couple hours later as it began to grow light outside, Haberberger testified Wednesday, and said he had to go. She didn't talk to him or see him until about 8:30 a.m., when she was walking to the bus stop and saw him driving Smith's Ford Explorer. Concerned because Smith wanted nothing to do with Dains after accusing him of breaking into his home eight days earlier, Haberberger returned home and called for Smith.
Receiving no response, she called 911 for a welfare check and waited outside.
When police arrived, they found Smith's body. He had no pulse.
"It appeared he had some bruising around his eyes. He had some blood around his mouth," Sioux City police Officer Casey McBride said.
Dains, 46, of Carroll, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder, commission of a specified unlawful activity, second-degree theft and first-degree burglary. He is suspected of breaking into the home, beating and strangling Smith, 65, then taking $120 in cash and his Explorer.
During the first day of testimony in Dains' trial, Haberberger said she and Dains had married in 2008 and separated a year later. While on parole for a burglary conviction, Haberberger had rented a room from Smith in his house at 314 20th St. in February 2019. She testified that Dains came to Sioux City from Tennessee in June and stayed with her while they worked on their relationship, and she kicked him out on June 28 because he was using methamphetamine.
Smith was aware Dains had been staying there, Haberberger said, but he did not want Dains around after a July 8 break-in in which Smith's bedroom door had been pried open and coins stolen from inside. Smith reported the burglary to police, telling them he suspected Dains.
Haberberger said she last saw Smith on July 13, when she left for the weekend to attend a wedding reception. She returned July 15, but did not see Smith, though his Explorer was parked in the driveway and his television was on, the volume turned up because he was hard of hearing. She said she stayed home that day and didn't see anyone until finding Dains outside her door, which was next to the door opening onto the stairway that led up to Smith's room.
Shortly after 9 a.m., police found Smith's body in the kitchen on the home's main level, an area Haberberger said she didn't search because Smith did not allow her there. Public defender Joseph Reedy asked Haberberger, who now lives in Breda, Iowa, if she had been concerned about Smith, why didn't she check the whole house, including the kitchen, before calling police.
"I respected his wishes not to be in there," she said.
Carissa Roach, supervisor of the Sioux City Police Crime Scene Unit, took photos of the scene, finding a piece of paper with a shoe impression on it near Smith's body. She later photographed a pair of bloody shorts found in Smith's Explorer. Both items were sent to the state crime lab for analysis.
The blood on the shorts was tested and determined to be Dains', Roach told public defender Andrew Munger. She said she did not know how long the paper with the imprint had been in Smith's home and told Munger she did not dust Smith's back door for fingerprints.
In his opening statement, Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis told jurors evidence would show that Dains killed Smith.
"Why? Because he got in the way. He got in the way of Gary Dains burglarizing his home. ... So Gary Dains killed him," Loomis said.
Munger asked jurors in his opening statement to pay close attention to police officers' testimony, noticing not only what they say, but what they don't say. He said the same for the medical examiner's expected testimony.
"You need to listen exactly to what she was able to determine and what she is not able to determine. That is very important," Munger said. "I believe there is only one verdict you can reach, and that is finding Gary Dains not guilty on all counts."