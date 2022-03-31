UPDATED: Sioux City nursing home sued over $129,000 in unpaid fees

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City nursing home with a history of state and federal citations has been sued by a consulting company that claims it is owed more than $129,000 in unpaid management fees.

Health Dimensions Consulting, a Minnesota-based firm that provides consulting and management services to long-term care and senior-living providers, says Indian Hills Health Care of Sioux City, which operates Touchstone Healthcare Center, is in breach of contract after failing to pay for three months of management services last spring and summer.

The two on Feb. 1, 2019, entered into a management services agreement in which Indian Hills agreed to pay Health Dimensions a monthly management fee for the recruitment and retention of a full-time administrator at Touchstone, located at 1800 Indian Hills Drive.

Indian Hills stopped paying the monthly invoices from Health Dimensions in May, according to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. Health Dimensions continued to provide Indian Hills with management services in June and July before discontinuing services and terminating the agreement on Aug. 3.

During the course of the contract, Indian Hills asked Health Dimensions to provide services to Queens Sweet Jane, a New York corporation serving as the interim management company for Indian Hills. The consultant said it provided services to Queens Sweet Jane for a week in August, and Indian Hills has not paid for those services.

Health Dimensions says Indian Hills owes $129,402, plus interest that continues to accrue. The company is seeking a judgment for the unpaid amount, plus interest and attorney's fees.

Nathan Hertzel, of Queens Sweet Jane, said the lawsuit's allegations are unsubstantiated. Because the matter is in litigation, he declined further comment.

The nursing home has been cited for dozens of violations since 2016 and has been subject to more than $405,000 in federal fines and $3,500 in state fines. According to state records, the company still owes $95,371 in federal fines.

Medicare.gov gives the facility a rating of one star out of a possible five, noting it is "much below average."

Touchstone recently spent 44 months on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Special-Focus Facility List, which identifies facilities with "repeated cycles of serious deficiencies, which pose risks to residents' health and safety." Touchstone does not appear on the most recent list, which was updated in March.

Hertzel said Queen Sweet Jane is "stabilizing the asset to bring it to its previous glory days" with plans to make it a five-star facility.

