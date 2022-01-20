UPDATED: Sioux City physician group pays $600,000 to settle false claims allegations

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City physicians group has agreed to pay more than $600,000 to settle allegations that it billed state and federal programs for medically unnecessary procedures and overbilled for other procedures.

Tri-State Specialists was accused of violating the False Claims Act by billing Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program for the procedures. Tri-State agreed to pay $612,501.44 to the United States, Iowa and South Dakota to resolve the allegations.

"False Claims Act investigations and enforcement are critical in protecting the government healthcare programs upon which millions of Americans depend. We will continue to vigorously investigate allegations of overbilling and medically unnecessary services in this district," Sean Berry, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa, said in a news release.

The claims against Tri-State are allegations only, and there was no determination or admission of liability.

A provider of orthopedic services, surgery and other specialties, Tri-State consolidated its operations with CNOS earlier this month. Calls to the Tri-State Specialists phone number were automatically forwarded to CNOS, and former Tri-State members could not be reached for comment.

The settlement would be paid by the former Tri-State members because CNOS did not assume their liability under their consolidation agreement, said Suzi Gausman, CNOS vice president of compliance and engagement. She said CNOS had no further comment on the settlement.

"It would be inappropriate for CNOS to comment on this issue. We were not involved," Gausman said.

The government alleged that from August 2014-August 2019, Tri-State submitted false claims for payment to government healthcare programs for surgical procedures and office visits performed by a plastic surgeon who previously was a partner with Tri-State.

The government alleged that the surgeon performed cosmetic procedures that were falsely billed as medically necessary. The government also alleged the surgeon did not perform services sufficient to justify billing for some of the procedures and that the surgeon did not perform services sufficient to bill for some high-value office visits.

Tri-State was liable for the surgeon's acts, the government alleged, because the surgeon was an agent of Tri-State and because Tri-State knew of the surgeon’s acts.

Investigators were alerted to the alleged violations by a whistleblower. Under False Claims Act provisions and the settlement agreement, the whistleblower will receive a share of the financial recovery.

Though not named the news release, the dates of the allegations coincide with the dates that Dr. Adam Smith was affiliated with Tri-State. Before leaving in fall 2019, Smith was charged by the Iowa Medical Board of professional incompetency and unethical conduct and accused of providing inappropriate surgical care to 17 patients and other unprofessional conduct from December 2014 to September 2017. The case was resolved after Smith voluntarily surrendered his Iowa medical license. He also surrendered his South Dakota medical license.

In November, a federal judge ordered Smith, who now lives in Minnesota, to pay a civil judgment of more than $236,000 in damages and penalties for filing dozens of fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid claims when he practiced in Michigan before moving to Sioux City. He earlier pleaded guilty in Michigan to a federal criminal charge of making false statements. He was placed on probation and fined $3,000.

