UPDATED: Sioux City Police investigating Ingleside shooting

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday at a residence in the 1900 block of Ingleside Avenue.

Officers were called to a burglary at 1923 Ingleside Ave. at around 1:50 p.m. Monday, Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in an email. The caller stated that a subject armed with a knife broke into his home and he fired a shot at her.

A few minutes later, an adult woman suffering a gunshot wound arrived at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. She was treated for a serious injury and was still in the hospital as of Monday night, according to a press release.

Officers determined that the woman who arrived at MercyOne was the woman involved in the incident on Ingleside Avenue. Detectives are continuing their investigation and are waiting to speak with the woman.

As of Monday night, no charges have been filed in the case. The names of the individuals involved have not been released.

Sioux City Police believe they have identified all parties involved in the incident and the public is not in danger.

