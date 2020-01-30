UPDATED: Sioux City Police investigating shots fired at Briar Cliff University

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University's president said in a statement that a lone gunshot was fired early Thursday morning in a dorm after three individuals, who are not believed to be students, entered Alverno Hall on the Sioux City college's campus.
Sioux City Police responded to the incident at 1:07 a.m. No one was injured.
According to the statement from Briar Cliff University President Rachelle Karstens, which was posted on the college's website Thursday, the individuals walked to a dorm room looking for a specific person. Words were exchanged and a gunshot was fired. The three individuals, who have yet to be apprehended, then left campus.
"For safety reasons and out of abundance of caution for all other students, faculty and staff, the individual who was targeted is no longer on campus, pending the police investigation," Karstens said in the statement.
