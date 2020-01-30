UPDATED: Sioux City Police investigating shots fired at Briar Cliff University

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University's president said in a statement that a lone gunshot was fired early Thursday morning in a dorm after three individuals, who are not believed to be students, entered Alverno Hall on the Sioux City college's campus.

Sioux City Police responded to the incident at 1:07 a.m. No one was injured.

According to the statement from Briar Cliff University President Rachelle Karstens, which was posted on the college's website Thursday, the individuals walked to a dorm room looking for a specific person. Words were exchanged and a gunshot was fired. The three individuals, who have yet to be apprehended, then left campus.

"For safety reasons and out of abundance of caution for all other students, faculty and staff, the individual who was targeted is no longer on campus, pending the police investigation," Karstens said in the statement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Briar Cliff has increased patrol on campus and is in the process of implementing additional security measures, according to Karstens.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Earl Horlyk Food and Lifestyles reporter Follow Earl Horlyk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today