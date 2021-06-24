UPDATED: Sioux City police no longer seeking public's help to ID motorcyclist

SIOUX CITY -- After requesting the public's help, the Sioux City Police Department believes the motorcyclist who fled from officers has been identified.

The department said in a social media post that tips about the individual riding a yellow motorcycle are no longer being sought.

"We believe we have identified the person in the video and are no longer seeking tips. Thank you to everyone for your help," the department said.

In an earlier post Thursday, the department said that an individual "ran from several officers and Iowa State Patrol Troopers in a reckless manner to include riding down the sidewalks downtown."

