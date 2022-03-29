UPDATED: Sioux City police seeking suspect in Tuesday morning shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are looking for a man who is suspected of shooting a teenager multiple times Tuesday morning on the city's near north side.

Police said in a statement that the suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall black male with dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. He is considered armed and dangerous.

"Detectives are investigating a motive at this time, as this appears to be an unprovoked attack," the statement said.

The 16-year-old male victim was walking in the 700 block of 18th St. when he was confronted by an unknown male party who started a physical altercation with him. During the altercation, the man produced a handgun and shot the teenager, who then ran from the scene of the shooting, according to the statement.

At 9:52 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of 18th St. They found the victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, at the corner of 16th and Jackson streets. He was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.