UPDATED: Sioux City police seeking vehicles involved in Riverside shooting

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a report of shots being fired in Riverside on Monday afternoon.

Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in an email that a call came in at 12:54 p.m. concerning shots being fired at West 19th Street and Riverside Boulevard. Responding officers did not locate any victims of a shooting when they arrived in the area, according to McClure.

Officers canvassed the area and were able to locate shell casings and security camera footage of the vehicles involved, McClure wrote in a subsequent press release.

It appears that the incident began at the Dairy Queen, 2402 Riverside Blvd., when an unidentified subject possibly in a late-2000s Nissan Versa fired several shots at another unknown subject in a newer dark gray Ford Escape, according to the press release.

Both cars left the Dairy Queen and traveled south on Riverside when the Ford Escape stopped at the intersection with West 19th, exited his vehicle and fired shots at the Nissan. Both cars fled eastbound on West 19th before officers arrived.

No one has come forward as a victim of the shooting and officers were unable to locate any property that was struck by bullets.

Police are looking for a newer dark gray Ford Escape, driven by a white male who may have a beard, and a light gray or white 2000s Nissan Versa hatchback that is missing hubcaps on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at 712-279-6960.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dolly Butz City Government & Features Reporter Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health. Follow Dolly Butz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today