UPDATED: Surber sentenced to life in prison for murder

Surber's life sentence for murder was mandated by state law. Meismer sentenced Surber to 25-50 years in prison on each of the other two counts and ordered them to be served consecutively, or back to back, with each other and the life sentence.

Surber spoke briefly before he was sentenced. His quiet voice was hard to hear, but he ended his statement by telling Meismer, "I still love my Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian."

Defense attorney Todd Lancaster said he will appeal the verdict.

"At trial, Mr. Surber testified he acted in self-defense. Obviously, Mr. Surber doesn't agree with the verdict of the jury," said Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy.

During the trial's six days, jurors heard testimony and saw evidence that Surber went to Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, trailer at about 10:40 p.m. The two had an ongoing dispute over a broken-down Dodge Charger that Surber had sold to Kubik.

Surber testified that he had planned to repossess the car and had gone with Brayan Galvan-Hernandez to Kubik's home that night to air up a flat tire so he could haul the car away the following day.

