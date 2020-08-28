UPDATED: Surber wasn't supposed to visit farm where body parts found

Later that morning, Ray Stanley was in his backyard and saw a man walking down the gravel road past his home about 60-70 yards away. Stanley said he believed the man saw him, then walked down into the ditch as if he was attempting to hide. His shirt was pulled up around his face as if to conceal his identity.

"It seemed to me like strange behavior for someone just walking down the road," Stanley said.

A few minutes later, a black SUV left the Surber farm and stopped next to the man, who got in, and the SUV drove away. Ray and Kama Stanley both identified a photo of a black Yukon Denali that belonged to Surber as the vehicle they saw that day. Kama Stanley said she believed the man on the road was Surber, but she wasn't 100 percent sure because she couldn't see his face. Ray Stanley said he didn't see the man's face, either.

During testimony on Thursday, jurors were told that Kubik's right arm and leg were found in the trunk of a car on the Surber farm, several miles away from his rural Emerson home. The rest of his remains were found in a nearby culvert three days later. An autopsy showed that Kubik, 42, died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Sarah Surber said Andres had told her a month or two before Kubik's death that Kubik had threatened him with a crowbar over an unpaid debt.