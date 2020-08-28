UPDATED: Surber wasn't supposed to visit farm where body parts found

DAKOTA CITY -- Andres Surber was not supposed to be on his family's vacant farmstead in rural Dixon County.
Upon hearing from a neighbor that his black SUV was seen leaving the property the morning of Nov. 2, 2016, his mother was unhappy.
"I didn't want him out there messing around," Sarah Surber testified Friday, the second day of testimony in Surber's trial for the death of Kraig Kubik.
Sarah Surber had asked neighbors Ray and Kama Stanley, who lived on a nearby acreage across the road, to call her if they ever saw her son at the farm.
"She had told us before that Andres was not supposed to be out there," Ray Stanley said.
Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is accused of shooting Kubik on Nov. 1, 2016, with a 9mm firearm and dismembering the body.
Ray and Kama Stanley both testified that they heard loud music coming from the Surber farm early on Nov. 2.
"It started to feel like something was going on," Ray Stanley said.
Later that morning, Ray Stanley was in his backyard and saw a man walking down the gravel road past his home about 60-70 yards away. Stanley said he believed the man saw him, then walked down into the ditch as if he was attempting to hide. His shirt was pulled up around his face as if to conceal his identity.
"It seemed to me like strange behavior for someone just walking down the road," Stanley said.
A few minutes later, a black SUV left the Surber farm and stopped next to the man, who got in, and the SUV drove away. Ray and Kama Stanley both identified a photo of a black Yukon Denali that belonged to Surber as the vehicle they saw that day. Kama Stanley said she believed the man on the road was Surber, but she wasn't 100 percent sure because she couldn't see his face. Ray Stanley said he didn't see the man's face, either.
During testimony on Thursday, jurors were told that Kubik's right arm and leg were found in the trunk of a car on the Surber farm, several miles away from his rural Emerson home. The rest of his remains were found in a nearby culvert three days later. An autopsy showed that Kubik, 42, died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Sarah Surber said Andres had told her a month or two before Kubik's death that Kubik had threatened him with a crowbar over an unpaid debt.
"He was upset because he thought (Kubik) was going to hurt him," Sarah Surber said. The incident was never reported to police, she said.
Authorities were summoned to Kubik's trailer Nov. 2 after his son told his teacher at school that his father was dead. Deputies went to Kubik's home and could not find him, but found a pool of blood on the ground outside the home. They identified Surber as a person of interest after viewing surveillance video that showed him and Brayan Galvan Hernandez enter Kubik's home sometime after 10:30 p.m. Nov. 1. The three exited the trailer shortly after.
As deputies were searching for Kubik, Surber and Galvan-Hernandez, Sarah Surber called then-Dixon County Sheriff's Deputy Roger Peterson.
"She said, 'I know something's going on. You might want to look at the farm,'" Peterson said.
Peterson was present at the farm when Kubik's arm and leg were found in the car trunk. A bloody knife was found on the ground nearby.
Surber was located that same day at Galvan-Hernandez' home in Wakefield.
Dakota County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tim Decker said Surber was wearing a towel and appeared to have just gotten out of the shower when deputies arrived. He was arrested.
Inside the house, Dakota County Deputy Sergio Castillo said he observed a pair of work boots that appeared to have blood spots on them. In a detached garage next to the house, Dakota County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Hammer had picked though a pile of folded clothes and found a pair of pants with what appeared to be blood on the legs.
Defense attorney Todd Lancaster renewed a pretrial motion to suppress the boots and pants as evidence, saying the clothing was seized as a result of an illegal search. A previous judge had ruled the evidence admissible.
Lancaster renewed his motion to suppress and asked for a mistrial because the jurors had now seen the disputed evidence. District Judge Bryan Meismer overruled both motions.
Galvan-Hernandez was arrested with Surber. He has since pleaded to attempted second-degree murder and accessory to a felony and was sentenced to 50-60 years in prison.
