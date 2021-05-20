UPDATED: Teen told dad fatal shooting was an accident

In testimony and defense statements during the previous two days of trial, Neubaum repeated his story in police interviews, telling them he was clearing the weapon while pointing it at the floor and it accidentally fired while he was attempting to switch on the safety. He told police that the slug ricocheted off the floor and struck Hopkins in the forehead.

One of the other two teens who were present while they were working on a demolition derby car in the garage testified Wednesday that he had seen Neubaum pointing the shotgun at Hopkins moments before hearing the shot.

Maule said he thought Neubaum's story of a ricochet was inconsistent with his observations of the crime scene. Maule said he didn't see any concrete that had been broken by the shotgun slug. The forensic pathologist who conducted Hopkins' autopsy has testified that after observing the gunshot wound, she didn't believe the slug had ricocheted off the floor.

Prosecutors allege Neubaum retrieved the 12-gauge and shot Hopkins after becoming angry with him because he would not stop playing with the 20-gauge.