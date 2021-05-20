UPDATED: Teen told dad fatal shooting was an accident

UPDATED 12:30 p.m.
ONAWA, Iowa -- The father of an Onawa teenager charged with murder for the fatal shooting of another teen testified that his son was a mess when he first saw him minutes after the incident.
"He was a crying mess. He had a meltdown," Aron Neubaum testified Thursday morning. "He said, 'I'm sorry Dad. It was an accident."
Aron Neubaum testified that the semiautomatic 12-gauge shotgun that fired the fatal shot belonged to him, and he kept it in his mother's garage in a case. It was always loaded, with a round in the magazine but not in the chamber. He said his son, Jay Lee Neubaum, had never fired the gun, or any semiautomatic shotgun, before.
Present during his son's interview with DCI agents in the hours after the shooting, Aron Neubaum said he watched as Jay Lee demonstrated to them the actions he took to check the gun to see if it was loaded before it fired.
"Did he do it right?" public defender Laury Lau asked.
"No," Aron Neubaum said.
During questioning from Monona Counthy Attorney Ian McConeghey, Neubaum said he believed the 12-gauge was a quality gun when he had bought it about a year and a half earlier, but it had jammed on him once. He agreed that guns can jam, but he said he thought the gun was unsafe. McConeghey presented him with a transcript of his deposition in which he said that he didn't think a gun was unsafe if it jammed.
Neubaum said he and Jay Lee had been hunting about a month prior to the shooting. He said his son would have known that the gun, stored in the garage, was loaded.
ONAWA, Iowa -- The first law enforcement officers responding to Joseph Hopkins' shooting in Mapleton, Iowa, heard the same story from the teen who was holding the gun that fired the fatal shot.
Jay Lee Neubaum told both Monona County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Maule and then-Mapleton police chief Jared Clausen that he was handling a 12-gauge shotgun in front of three other teens and had pointed it toward the floor in his grandmother's garage to check if it was loaded when it accidentally discharged.
"He heard a boom and when he looked up, Joe was on the ground," Maule testified Thursday when recalling an initial interview with Neubaum minutes after the Jan. 31, 2020, shooting.
In a video from Clausen's body camera, Neubaum could be heard saying, "I didn't have it pointed at anybody."
Neubaum, 18, of Onawa, is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Hopkins, 16. He has pleaded not guilty in Monona County District Court.
In testimony and defense statements during the previous two days of trial, Neubaum repeated his story in police interviews, telling them he was clearing the weapon while pointing it at the floor and it accidentally fired while he was attempting to switch on the safety. He told police that the slug ricocheted off the floor and struck Hopkins in the forehead.
One of the other two teens who were present while they were working on a demolition derby car in the garage testified Wednesday that he had seen Neubaum pointing the shotgun at Hopkins moments before hearing the shot.
Maule said he thought Neubaum's story of a ricochet was inconsistent with his observations of the crime scene. Maule said he didn't see any concrete that had been broken by the shotgun slug. The forensic pathologist who conducted Hopkins' autopsy has testified that after observing the gunshot wound, she didn't believe the slug had ricocheted off the floor.
Prosecutors allege Neubaum retrieved the 12-gauge and shot Hopkins after becoming angry with him because he would not stop playing with the 20-gauge.
Clausen took possession of two shotguns found at the scene. He said a 20-gauge shotgun was unloaded and had blood on it. Witnesses previously testified that they had been dry firing the gun and that Hopkins was holding it when he was shot. Clausen said the 12-gauge that fired the fatal shot did not have a round in the chamber, but there was a round in the magazine.
Dallas Knudson, 18, testified that in the weeks after the shooting, Neubaum had told him and Gaige Elwell he had burned his fingertips on a stove or grill "so the cops couldn't get a good read on his fingerprints."
"He never said he did it on purpose, but he never said it was an accident," Knudson said.
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Lynn Olesen has testified that he was able to collect fingerprints from Neubaum during the investigation, but did notice peeling skin on the boy's fingers. Olesen said the fingerprint evidence did not play a major role in the investigation.
After calling five witnesses Thursday morning, the state rested its case.
The trial will resume at 11:30 a.m. with a single defense witness. It's likely that the case will be submitted to the jury to begin deliberations by late afternoon.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Neubaum would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.