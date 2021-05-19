UPDATED: Teens recount events leading up to fatal shooting of Mapleton boy

Schroeder, 15, said he saw Neubaum pull out the 20-gauge, but didn't know why. Schroeder said Neubaum pointed it at him and Jaxon jokingly, then pointed it at the floor and pulled the trigger to show it was unloaded. Jaxon testified that the boys passed the gun around and dry fired it, but Schroeder testified he never handled it.

The 20-gauge ended up in Joseph Hopkins' hands. Schroeder said Neubaum told him to put it away, but Hopkins kept dry firing it. Neubaum then told Hopkins he was going to get a loaded gun.

"I thought he was just joking," Schroeder said.

When he saw Neubaum retrieve the 12-gauge, he said he became uneasy and pulled Jaxon toward the door with him.

"Jaxon told Joe to put the gun away because (Neubaum's) got a live gun pointed at his face," Schroeder said.

"I heard Joe say, 'I ain't scared,'" said Schroeder, who by then had stepped outside the door before hearing a single gunshot. Schroeder said he could not see inside the garage, but pulled Jaxon out the door. About 30 seconds later, he said, Neubaum emerged and told his grandmother, who had come from the house, that the gun had misfired and Hopkins had been shot.