UPDATED: Teens recount events leading up to fatal shooting of Mapleton boy

ONAWA, Iowa -- Jaxon Hopkins watched as Jay Lee Neubaum pulled a bolt back on a 12-gauge shotgun, checking for shells inside, then squeezed the trigger.
Jaxon heard the gun click.
Then Neubaum shouldered the weapon and pointed it at Hopkins' older brother, Joseph.
"I saw him pull the trigger. It hit Joe. Joe dropped, and I saw all the blood," Jaxon testified Wednesday during the second day of Neubaum's trial for the Jan. 31, 2020, shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in a garage in Mapleton, Iowa, where Neubaum was living with his grandmother.
Neubaum, 18, of Onawa, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder. His attorney has said the shooting was an accident.
Jaxon, 15, said he was in a panic after his brother was shot, left the garage and ran with his friend Trace Schroeder, the fourth teen present during the shooting, to Schroeder's house, where they told his parents what had happened.
Prosecutors allege Neubaum shot Hopkins after becoming angry with him because he would not stop playing with an unloaded 20-gauge shotgun.
Schroeder, 15, said he saw Neubaum pull out the 20-gauge, but didn't know why. Schroeder said Neubaum pointed it at him and Jaxon jokingly, then pointed it at the floor and pulled the trigger to show it was unloaded. Jaxon testified that the boys passed the gun around and dry fired it, but Schroeder testified he never handled it.
The 20-gauge ended up in Joseph Hopkins' hands. Schroeder said Neubaum told him to put it away, but Hopkins kept dry firing it. Neubaum then told Hopkins he was going to get a loaded gun.
"I thought he was just joking," Schroeder said.
When he saw Neubaum retrieve the 12-gauge, he said he became uneasy and pulled Jaxon toward the door with him.
"Jaxon told Joe to put the gun away because (Neubaum's) got a live gun pointed at his face," Schroeder said.
"I heard Joe say, 'I ain't scared,'" said Schroeder, who by then had stepped outside the door before hearing a single gunshot. Schroeder said he could not see inside the garage, but pulled Jaxon out the door. About 30 seconds later, he said, Neubaum emerged and told his grandmother, who had come from the house, that the gun had misfired and Hopkins had been shot.
During defense questioning, Schroeder was shown a transcript of his pretrial deposition. Reading from it, Schroeder said he did not remember hearing any argument between Neubaum and Hopkins before the shot was fired, only some playful banter.
"I said (Neubaum) wouldn't have wanted to hurt him. It was a playful argument," Schroeder read from the transcript.
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Lynn Olesen testified that during two interviews with investigators hours after the shooting, Neubaum said he was pointing the gun at the floor and it accidentally discharged as he was switching on the safety. He said he had cleared the gun and believed it was unloaded. Neubaum told Olesen the slug ricocheted off the floor and struck Hopkins.
That explanation for the fatal shot was unlikely, said Dr. Michele Catellier, a state forensic pathologist who performed Hopkins' autopsy. Had the slug hit the floor first, it likely would have broken into smaller pieces and not had enough energy to penetrate the teen's skull. Catellier testified that the gunshot wound in the middle of Hopkins' forehead showed irregularities, indicating it had first passed though something else before hitting Hopkins.
Olesen said bullet holes were found in two areas of the frame of a demolition derby car that Neubaum and Hopkins had been working on in the garage. Viewing crime scene photos, Olesen testified that two holes in the car had been caused by a shotgun slug passing through them. Olesen said he would later determine the fatal shot did not ricochet off the floor but passed through the car frame.
During police interviews, Olesen said, Neubaum insisted his finger was not on the trigger when it discharged.
That was not possible, said Michael Tate, a criminalist in the DCI crime lab's firearms section. He testified that he inspected the 12-gauge that shot Hopkins and it was not defective.
"It would not fire unless someone pulled the trigger," Tate said shortly before the trial concluded for the day.
Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.