UPDATED: Three Siouxland families are suing Tyson over workers' deaths at Storm Lake plant

SIOUX CITY — Tyson Fresh Meats contends a federal court is the proper venue in which to resolve gross negligence lawsuits filed by the estates of three workers who contracted COVID-19 at the company's Storm Lake, Iowa, pork plant and later died.

The Arkansas-based meatpacker on Tuesday removed three lawsuits from Buena Vista County District Court to U.S. District Court in Sioux City, saying the cases belong there because at the time of the workers' deaths, Tyson was operating under the federal "critical infrastructure" designation at the direction and supervision of former President Donald Trump and other federal officials.

That designation allowed meat plants nationwide to remain open at full production as the novel coronavirus spread throughout the country. The designation was part of a March 2020 national emergency declaration to secure the national food supply.

"Because defendants continued to operate Tyson's facilities at the direction of federal officers at the highest levels ... a federal court must resolve this case," Tyson lawyers said in each of the notices to remove the cases to federal court.

Storm Lake attorney Willis Hamilton, whose firm is representing the workers' families, said he would be filing motions to remand the cases back to Buena Vista County.

"I don't know why Tyson is so afraid of the local district court," Hamilton said. "The cases belong in the location where the workers lived and died."

The families filed their lawsuits in Buena Vista County in June, saying Tyson and its plant managers knew of the risks of COVID-19 soon after the outbreak in early 2020 but continued to expose workers to high risks of contracting the virus by forcing them to work within 6 feet of one another without proper barriers between them or proper personal protection equipment. The suit also said Tyson employed inadequate sanitizing and disinfecting procedures, inadequate COVID-19 testing and screening and failed to comply with state and national safety precautions while not slowing production at the plant.

Suing Tyson and plant officials for gross negligence are the estates of Ken Jones, 60, a 12-year employee who died on June 3, 2020; Juan Jauregui Samudio, 60, who died on June 10, 2020, and had worked for more than five years at Tyson; and Victor Barahona Rivera, a 27-year Tyson employee who died on June 15, 2020.

In addition to the company, their families are suing plant manager Rick Retzlaff, safety manager Jorge Sandoval, plant superintendent Nathan Carnine and area safety manager Laurie Garcia. The families each seek judgments to compensate them for their losses and damages, which the lawsuits said exceed $10,000 each.

Tyson, which employs more than 2,300 workers at its Storm Lake pork and turkey processing plants, called the allegations of willful misconduct "inaccurate and incorrect," in Tuesday's court filings. Tyson has said it is not liable for the workers' deaths and has denied claims for workers' compensation benefits filed by their families.

Tyson spokeswoman Liz Croston said the company would not comment on the pending litigation.

In December 2020, the family of 65-year-old Michael Everhard, a 27-year Storm Lake Tyson worker who died from COVID-19 on June 18, 2020, sued Tyson, claiming the company forced him to work without proper safety measures.

Tyson removed that case to federal court as well, and Hamilton filed a motion to remand the case to Buena Vista County.

The case was stayed for several months while the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals considered whether a federal judge was correct in remanding two similar lawsuits filed in connection with COVID-19 deaths of workers at the meatpacker's Waterloo, Iowa, plant from federal court to a state court.

The 8th Circuit court in June affirmed the judge's decision, and Hamilton has renewed his motion to remand the Everhard lawsuit to state court while Tyson has indicated it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the 8th Circuit ruling.

Nearly a year ago, Tyson touted its coronavirus response, announcing it would require all its workers to be vaccinated against the virus. At that time, the company said it had spent more than $700 million related to COVID-19, including purchase of masks, face shields and temperature scanners, installation of protective barriers and providing on-site testing and vaccinations. The company also had partnered with an independent medical provider to bring medical services on site, and hired an additional 200 nurses and its first chief medical officer.