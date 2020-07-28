UPDATED: Victim's body found under burned bedding in Sioux City hotel room

Staci Hansen, an off-and-on boyfriend of Bockholt's, testified he received a call from her later in the afternoon and she told him she was near the mall and "needed to get out of there." They agreed to meet at a Casey's convenience store across the street from the Wingate, but Bockholt never showed up.

Later that evening, after Phillip Bockholt had been called, he and Chaffin met at the hotel to check on his sister. They went to Henry's room, and the door swung open after Bockholt kicked it.

"(Henry) opened the door, and it was solid black behind him and smoke came rolling out," Chaffin said.

Henry didn't say a word, she said, as he brushed past her and rushed down the hallway. After the fire alarm sounded and hotel guests filled the hallway, Chaffin said she lost track of where Henry went.

He didn't go very far.

At about 2:30 a.m. Scott and Colleen Sneller were awakened at their home about half a mile away by noises outside their back door. Colleen Sneller, who is Henry's aunt, testified that she called the police, who arrived and arrested Henry without incident. Sneller said she had not recognized Henry and did not learn he had been the person in her backyard until the following day.