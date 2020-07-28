UPDATED: Victim's body found under burned bedding in Sioux City hotel room

SIOUX CITY -- Elizabeth Bockholt's brother and a friend weren't sure she was in room 102 at the Wingate by Wyndham hotel, and the black smoke inside the room foiled their efforts to find her once they were finally able to kick the door open.
But they knew Jordan Henry had been there with her, and he was now gone, darting past them and down the hallway after they had knocked on the door to the Sioux City hotel room on the evening of Jan. 24, 2019.
"He charged at me. We shouldered each other. He went past me, and I went in," Phillip Bockholt testified during the first day of Henry's murder trial for the death of Elizabeth Bockholt.
As the smoke alarms in the hallway sounded, Phillip Bockholt entered the room, but the smoke was so thick that he couldn't breathe. He exited, and the door automatically locked behind him. Bockholt said he went outside to see if he could break the window, then went back inside to try the door again. He and another hotel guest were able to kick it open, but the smoke again kept them at bay.
Henry, 30, of Sioux City, is accused of strangling Elizabeth Bockholt, 40, inside the hotel room and then attempting to burn her body by setting fire to the room. He has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder and first-degree arson.
Sioux City Fire Rescue Lt. Dennis Culbertson testified that upon entering the hotel room, firefighter Brent James extinguished the remaining embers of the fire. Having been told there might be someone inside the room, they inspected the pile of bedding that had been burning on the floor between the two beds and found Bockholt's body. The room's smoke alarm also was missing, he said.
Bockholt never resumed breathing on her own or regained heart activity after 40 minutes of resuscitation efforts in the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center emergency room, Dr. Joseph Kinzey testified.
According to court documents, Bockholt and Henry had been romantically involved before he was sentenced to prison in March 2017 for theft. Henry was released on parole Jan. 16, eight days before Bockholt's death.
Sheri Jones, Henry's aunt, testified that he called her on Jan. 23 from a Sioux City homeless shelter and asked if he could stay at her house that night. Because he had acted paranoid and had kept her and her husband awake most of the night when he had stayed at their home previously, Jones said no. Instead, she took him to the Wingate hotel at 4716 Southern Hills Drive and paid for a two-night stay.
The next morning, Elizabeth Bockholt asked her friend Brenda Chaffin to drive her to the hotel. Chaffin agreed, and the two women arrived and went to Henry's room. Chaffin said Bockholt introduced Henry as an old friend, and then Chaffin left.
Staci Hansen, an off-and-on boyfriend of Bockholt's, testified he received a call from her later in the afternoon and she told him she was near the mall and "needed to get out of there." They agreed to meet at a Casey's convenience store across the street from the Wingate, but Bockholt never showed up.
Later that evening, after Phillip Bockholt had been called, he and Chaffin met at the hotel to check on his sister. They went to Henry's room, and the door swung open after Bockholt kicked it.
"(Henry) opened the door, and it was solid black behind him and smoke came rolling out," Chaffin said.
Henry didn't say a word, she said, as he brushed past her and rushed down the hallway. After the fire alarm sounded and hotel guests filled the hallway, Chaffin said she lost track of where Henry went.
He didn't go very far.
At about 2:30 a.m. Scott and Colleen Sneller were awakened at their home about half a mile away by noises outside their back door. Colleen Sneller, who is Henry's aunt, testified that she called the police, who arrived and arrested Henry without incident. Sneller said she had not recognized Henry and did not learn he had been the person in her backyard until the following day.
By that time, police had found a lighter in Henry's pocket and a hypodermic needle in one of his socks, said officer Nick Thompson, who investigated Bockholt's death.
Jones, Hansen and Phillip Bockholt all responded to public defender Billy Oyadare's questioning that Elizabeth Bockholt was a methamphetamine addict.
No evidence was presented Tuesday that Henry had been using meth prior to Bockholt's death. Dalton Ferrini, a guest at the Wingate that night, said he caught a glimpse of Henry as he was leaving the hotel and believed that, judging by the look in his eyes, he was under the influence of drugs.
Oyadare previously filed notice that he plans to use defenses of insanity and intoxication.
Henry has waived his right to a jury trial, and District Judge Steven Andreasen will hear evidence and decide the case. If found guilty as charged, Henry would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for murder and 25 years in prison for arson.
