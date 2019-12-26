UPDATED: Woman's estate sues Hawarden nursing home for negligence

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The estate of a Hawarden, Iowa, woman has sued a Hawarden nursing home for negligence, saying that staff members' failure to properly treat her after she fell and hurt her back led to her death.

The lawsuit said that during the month after her fall at Hillcrest Health Care Services, Peggy Peck was not seen by a doctor until family members asked that she be transferred to a hospital, where a CT scan revealed two fractured vertebrae. Peck was later diagnosed with osteomyelitis, a bone infection that caused her death on April 30 at age 58.

Some staff members believed Peck had been faking her injury, according to the lawsuit, filed Dec. 18 in Sioux County District Court by her mother, Joyce Peck, and sister Cathy Peck, the estate's administrator.

In addition to Hillcrest, Dr. Dale Nystrom, Joni Johnson, Amber Baker, Sarah Westover and Michelle Van Noort are named as defendants.

The Peck family is seeking punitive damages and damages for Peggy Peck's mental and physical pain and suffering before her death.

In an emailed statement, Hillcrest administrator Chris Rickard said federal regulations prevented him from commenting on the specific allegations in the lawsuit, but he denied that the nursing home's staff was negligent in its care for Peck.

