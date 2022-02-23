UPDATED: Woodbury County Attorney calls fatal deputy-involved shooting in Sergeant Bluff "justifiable"

SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after arriving at a Sergeant Bluff trailer park, two Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies faced what would later be determined a life-or-death situation.

Unexpectedly confronted by a man holding a four-way tire iron, deputies Devin Groenhagen and Eric Fay, along with Sergeant Bluff police officer Jereme Muller, were forced to make a snap decision in how to respond.

Video of the shooting shows that after the man, later identified as Michael Meredith, struck Fay in the left forearm with the tire iron, Fay fired two shots from his Glock service weapon, one of them striking and fatally wounding his assailant.

Based on Meredith's actions, the Jan. 12 shooting was reasonable and a justified homicide under Iowa law, Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings said Wednesday.

"It was not until Deputy Fay felt that his life was in danger that he discharged his firearm. It was reasonable under the circumstances known to Deputy Fay for him to fear for his safety," Jennings said at a news conference in which he released the findings of his review of an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation probe.

After reviewing body cam videos of the shooting, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said Meredith's rapid advance on the officers and his striking of Fay with the tire iron left Fay with little choice.

"In this case, unfortunately, the ending that happened was out of our control," Sheehan said. "The incident wasn't going to end any other way."

A 12-year law enforcement veteran hired by the sheriff's office in 2020, Fay remains on administrative leave while dealing with the effects of the shooting, Sheehan said. Groenhagen, a sheriff's deputy since 2016, has returned to active duty after also being placed on administrative leave after the shooting.

An internal investigation determined the deputies' actions that night did not violate any department policies, Sheehan said.

Jennings' report gave a brief synopsis of the events leading up to the shooting, and Sheehan showed media a video that combined footage from the three officers' body cameras.

At 5:44 p.m., Muller was dispatched to Lot 5 in the Woodford Mobile Home Park, 501 B St., for a report of a possible burglary in progress. Groenhagen and Fay, in the area for a training exercise, responded and arrived a minute after Muller.

As the three walked toward Lot 5 in the dark, the area illuminated by street lights and their own flashlights, the officers heard shouts from a female and male saying, "you're on my porch." Groenhagen, followed by Fay, ran to the trailer, approaching between a parked car and a neighboring trailer. Muller followed and approached from the driveway.

Video shows the deputies walk up to the trailer and Meredith, who at the time was unknown to any of the officers, immediately approach them, the tire iron raised. Groenhagen can be seen backing up while Fay is heard shouting "show us your hands" twice before Meredith hits Fay in his left forearm, which was raised to shield himself from the blow. Fay then fired two shots as Groenhagen discharged his Taser.

The confrontation occurred in an instant, lasting less than 10 seconds.

Sheehan said his review of the shooting showed Groenhagen was in a spot that allowed him to distance himself from Meredith. Fay, however, was in a location where he was unable to retreat when Meredith approached him.

"It was just a rapid advance," Sheehan said.

Sheehan said it appeared that Groenhagen fired his Taser in between Fay's gunshots. Meredith could not be heard speaking as he approached the deputies, who quickly administered first aid after determining the threat was over, Sheehan said.

Meredith, 35, of Sergeant Bluff, was pronounced dead at MercyOne Siouxland hours after the shooting. An autopsy said he died of a single gunshot wound in the right chest that punctured his heart and came to rest next to his left armpit.

Fay was treated for injuries to his arm and released that night.

Sheehan said his office continually reviews its policies for all situations and has done so in the wake of the shooting. He does not anticipate any policy changes concerning use of force after reviewing his deputies' actions.

"Anytime law enforcement officers are forced into using deadly force, it doesn't feel good, it doesn't sound good, it doesn't look good," Sheehan said. "There is nothing else Deputy Fay could have done."

