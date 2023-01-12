USD basketball player pleads not guilty of rape

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A University of South Dakota men's basketball player has pleaded not guilty of raping a woman in his on-campus apartment.

Mihai Carcoana, 20, who is from Romania, entered his plea Thursday to two counts of second-degree rape and one count of interference with emergency communication. His trial was scheduled for May 15 in Clay County Circuit Court.

Carcoana is accused of raping the woman on Dec. 9 in the Coyote Village student housing unit, where, according to court documents, the woman had called friends to pick her up before Carcoana pushed her onto a bed, took her phone and dismissed calls from her friends before forcibly having sexual intercourse and other sexual contact with her. After the alleged assault, the woman left his apartment, found her friends in the apartment building and went to the emergency room, where she contacted police.

Carcoana was arrested hours later. He was released from jail Dec. 13 after posting bond and was ordered to relinquish his passport.

A 6-foot, 11-inch sophomore, Carcoana transferred to USD after playing last year at the University of Toledo and had appeared in each of the Coyotes' first 10 games this season. He has been suspended from athletic participation while the charges are pending.