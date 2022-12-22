USD men's basketball player has been indicted on 2 counts of rape, suspend from athletic participation

VERMILLION, S.D. — A University of South Dakota men's basketball player charged with raping a woman in his on-campus apartment faces additional charges in a grand jury indictment filed Monday.

Initially arrested on a charge of second-degree rape, Mihai Carcoana was indicted on two counts of second-degree rape and one count of interference with emergency communication.

He remains scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 12 in Clay County Circuit Court.

All charges stem from the same Dec. 9 incident. According to court documents, the woman had called friends to pick her up before Carcoana pushed her onto the bed in his apartment, took her phone and dismissed calls from her friends. He's accused of removing her pants and forcibly having sexual intercourse and other sexual contact with her. After the assault, the woman left his apartment, found her friends in the apartment building and went to the emergency room, where she contacted police.

Carcoana, 20, from Romania, was arrested hours later. He was released from jail Dec. 13 after posting bond and was ordered to relinquish his passport.

A 6-foot, 11-inch sophomore, Carcoana transferred to USD after playing last year at the University of Toledo. He had appeared in each of the Coyotes' first 10 games this season and was averaging 4.8 points per game.

In accordance with USD's student-athlete policies, Carcoana has been suspended from athletic participation while the charges are pending.