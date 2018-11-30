SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City attorney Dan Vakulskas has been selected to fill the upcoming district associate judge vacancy in Iowa's 3rd Judicial District.
The district judges in Judicial Subdistrict 3B, which includes Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury counties, on Friday chose Vakulskas over the other finalists, Amy Oetken, of Le Mars, Iowa, and Kristal Phillips, of Holstein, Iowa.
Vakulskas since August has served as a magistrate in Woodbury County. Vakulskas received his bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa and his law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Michigan. He works with the Vakulskas Law Firm handling criminal, juvenile, small claim and commitment cases.
Vakulskas will preside primarily in Plymouth and Sioux counties, though he may serve in other counties in the 3rd District. He replaces District Associate Judge Robert J. Dull, who is retiring.
District associate judges hear serious and aggravated misdemeanor cases, small claims, hospitalization cases as well as juvenile cases and civil suits for judgment of up to $10,000.