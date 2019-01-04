SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Magistrate Nominating Commission on Friday selected Dan VanDerLinden to fill the part-time magistrate vacancy.
VanDerLinden, of Sioux City, fills the opening created by Dan Vakulskas' appointment as a district associate judge.
VanDerLinden is a former public defender and is currently a part-time assistant in the Woodbury County Attorney's office.
Magistrates have jurisdiction over simple misdemeanors, including traffic violations, county and municipal infractions and small claims cases. Magistrates also may issue search warrants, conduct preliminary hearings and hear certain involuntary hospitalization and juvenile matters.