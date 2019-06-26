DAKOTA CITY -- A 19-year-old Sioux City woman suspected of striking and killing a woman with her vehicle Monday faces two charges in Nebraska in addition to drunken-driving charges in Iowa.
A complaint filed Tuesday in Dakota County Court charges Maria Gonzalez-Diego with felony motor vehicle homicide with a prior DUI (driving under the influence) and felony failure to stop and render aid in an incident with serious injury or death.
Gonzalez-Diego is being held in the Woodbury County Jail in Sioux City on a $511,500 bond, including a $500,000 bond placing a hold on her for Nebraska.
She is accused of driving a vehicle that struck Antonia Lopez De Ramirez at about 8:50 p.m. Monday in the intersection of East 15th and B streets in South Sioux City and driving away. Lopez De Ramirez, 62, died later at a hospital.
At about 8:57 p.m., Sioux City police received reports of a Hyundai Elantra nearly hitting other vehicles and swerving all over the road in the 1300 block of Summit Street. Police found Gonzalez-Diego walking on the sidewalk from the car and observed she had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. According to court documents, she failed field sobriety tests and blew a .292 percent on a preliminary breath test, more than three times above the legal limit of 0.08 percent blood alcohol content.
She was charged with second-offense operating intoxicated, operating without an interlock and public intoxication and is being held on a $5,000 bond.
Gonzalez-Diego's car was supposed to be equipped with an ignition interlock device because of previous OWI arrests, but the device was not present.
She was arrested on June 17 in Sioux City and charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while her license was revoked. Gonzalez-Diego had posted $2,000 bond on June 18 and was released from jail. Since her arrest Monday, a judge has revoked the initial bond and reset it at $6,500 in that case.
Gonzalez-Diego pleaded guilty in February in Woodbury County to operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana from a December arrest. She was sentenced to two days in jail.
She was also fined $1,000 in April after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while her license was revoked.