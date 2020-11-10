Verdict reached in Monona County murder case

ONAWA, Iowa -- A judge will announce Friday whether Eliot Stowe is guilty or not guilty of killing his grandmother.
District Judge Zachary Hindman scheduled the hearing for 1 p.m. in Monona County District Court.
Stowe, 22, of Castana, Iowa, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Cheryl Stowe, 66, at their rural Castana home sometime from June 23-26, 2018. Stowe waived his right to a jury trial, and Hindman heard evidence during a four-day trial in August.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Stowe would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Cheryl Stowe's body was found wrapped in a rug and duct tape at the edge of a cornfield near her home on June 27, 2018, a day after her supervisor had asked authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for a meeting. An autopsy report said that Stowe's death was the result of "complex homicidal violence." Evidence and witness testimony indicated that Eliot Stowe had beaten her with a baseball bat.
Two forensic psychologists testified for the defense that Stowe had schizophrenia at the time of his grandmother's death and he continues to be treated for the mental illness.
A psychiatrist testified for the prosecution that Stowe was not insane at the time of Cheryl Stowe's death, and his actions to cover up the crime showed he knew that what he had done was wrong.
At the time of his grandmother's death, Stowe was on parole from a previous criminal conviction. Friends testified that Cheryl Stowe had become frustrated with her grandson's struggle to comply with terms of his parole, and prosecutors said he was upset after his grandmother confronted him about turning himself in on an arrest warrant for a parole violation, an action that would likely would have landed him back in prison.
