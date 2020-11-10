Verdict reached in Monona County murder case

Two forensic psychologists testified for the defense that Stowe had schizophrenia at the time of his grandmother's death and he continues to be treated for the mental illness.

A psychiatrist testified for the prosecution that Stowe was not insane at the time of Cheryl Stowe's death, and his actions to cover up the crime showed he knew that what he had done was wrong.

At the time of his grandmother's death, Stowe was on parole from a previous criminal conviction. Friends testified that Cheryl Stowe had become frustrated with her grandson's struggle to comply with terms of his parole, and prosecutors said he was upset after his grandmother confronted him about turning himself in on an arrest warrant for a parole violation, an action that would likely would have landed him back in prison.