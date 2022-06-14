Verdict reached in Onawa teen's sex abuse case

ONAWA, Iowa -- A judge has reached a decision on whether an Onawa teenager is guilty or not guilty of sexually assaulting seven girls.

Jay Lee Neubaum will learn the verdict at a June 24 hearing in Monona County District Court.

Charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse, Neubaum, 19, waived his right to a jury trial, and District Judge Zach Hindman presided over his three-day trial in December.

Neubaum is charged with sexually assaulting six of the girls and forcing sexual contact with the seventh from August 2019 through March 2020 in Mapleton, Iowa, where Neubaum attended school. At trial, the girls, who ranged in age from 13-16 at the time the alleged incidents occurred, described how Neubaum forced himself on them. Neubaum denied the allegations.

His attorney, Theresa Rachel, said the prosecution failed to prove its case and said the girls and other witnesses gave conflicting or inconsistent testimony, suggesting that one of the girls may have persuaded the others to make up their stories.

Monona County Attorney Ian McConaughey said the girls gave consistent testimony, each describing that Neubaum got them alone, started kissing them against their will, pushed them down, forcibly removed their pants and underwear and sexually assaulted them.

Each count carries a 10-year prison sentence.

Hindman said in Tuesday's order that he will allow Neubaum to participate in the hearing via video from the Anamosa State Penitentiary, where he is serving a 50-year prison sentence for second-degree murder for the Jan. 31, 2020, shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton. A Monona County jury convicted him of the crime in May 2021.

Hopkins, of Mapleton, was shot once in the forehead with a 12-gauge shotgun while he, Neubaum and two other teenage boys were working on a demolition derby car in a garage at the home of Neubaum's grandmother, with whom he was living at the time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.