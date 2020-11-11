Verdict to be announced in Sioux City murder trial

SIOUX CITY -- A verdict has been reached in a Sioux City murder case and will be announced next week.

District Judge Steven Andreasen has scheduled a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to read his ruling in Jordan Henry's case.

Henry, 30, of Sioux City, stood trial before Andreasen in July in Woodbury County District Court on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson. Henry is accused of strangling Elizabeth Bockholt, 40, of Hinton, Iowa, in a Sioux City hotel room on Jan. 24, 2019, and setting fire to the room in an attempt to burn her body.

Henry would receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole if found guilty of first-degree murder. First-degree arson carries a 25-year prison sentence.

Police and firefighters found Bockholt unconscious when they responded to the fire at the Wingate by Windham hotel at 4716 Southern Hills Drive. Attempts to resuscitate Bockholt failed, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.