Verdict to be announced in Sioux City murder trial

SIOUX CITY -- A verdict has been reached in a Sioux City murder case and will be announced next week.
District Judge Steven Andreasen has scheduled a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to read his ruling in Jordan Henry's case.
Henry, 30, of Sioux City, stood trial before Andreasen in July in Woodbury County District Court on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson. Henry is accused of strangling Elizabeth Bockholt, 40, of Hinton, Iowa, in a Sioux City hotel room on Jan. 24, 2019, and setting fire to the room in an attempt to burn her body.
Henry would receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole if found guilty of first-degree murder. First-degree arson carries a 25-year prison sentence.
Police and firefighters found Bockholt unconscious when they responded to the fire at the Wingate by Windham hotel at 4716 Southern Hills Drive. Attempts to resuscitate Bockholt failed, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Henry was arrested about half a mile away by officers responding to a call of a suspicious person in the area. He was identified as a suspect on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the scene after the fire was discovered.
Public defender Billy Oyadare asserted a defense of intoxication and insanity/diminished capacity. A psychologist testified for the defense that Henry's methamphetamine use, combined with mental health issues, could have caused a psychotic event that led to his killing Bockholt.
Evidence showed Henry had meth in his system 19 hours after Bockholt's death. Tests also found meth in Bockholt's body.
First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell moved to strike Oyadare's psychological defenses, saying they are not recognized under Iowa law.
Andreasen said at the trial's conclusion he would determine the merits of Campbell's motion while deliberating the case and reaching a verdict.
