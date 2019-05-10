SIOUX FALLS -- A Vermillion, South Dakota, man was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in federal prison for selling fentanyl.
Dean Bourn, 37, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls in February to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier sentenced Bourn to 88 months in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bourn and Stuart Siecke bought fentanyl, an opioid used as pain medication, from co-conspirators in Minneapolis and sold it in South Dakota.
Siecke, 28, of Worthing, South Dakota, was sentenced Monday to 87 months in prison.