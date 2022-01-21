Vermillion mother to serve 45 years in prison for son's death

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Maria Milda continues to search for answers to why she chose to hold her young son under the water in his bathtub and hold his nose closed until he died.

Her heart aches every day, she said, and no prison sentence, nothing anyone can say to or about her, will be harsher than the self-hatred she feels for killing 14-month-old Easton Milda in their Vermillion home.

"There are no words to answer why. I robbed him of his entire life. I am weak, tired and confused," she said in a letter read by her attorney Friday, when she stood before Circuit Judge Tami Bern for sentencing on one count of homicide as manslaughter in the first degree.

No sentence will ease the pain felt by everyone still grieving Easton's death, Bern said, but a crime the magnitude of Milda's demands punishment and retribution.

Bern sentenced Milda to 100 years in prison, suspending 55 years of the sentence. Milda could be paroled before serving the remaining 45 years of the sentence, but will be required to participate in an intensive mental health monitoring and assistance program after her release from prison.

"I do not believe this will provide closure for the family, but I wish it will," Bern said.

Milda, 27, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in November in Clay County Circuit Court to the charge, which was reduced from first-degree murder in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

At Friday's hearing, Milda's adoptive mother, Laurie Lister, detailed Milda's lifetime spent battling mental illnesses such as bipolar disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, reactive attachment disorder, antisocial behavior and post-traumatic stress disorder. Milda also suffered from paranoia and delusions, has been hospitalized nine times for self-harming behavior and attempted suicide and was a sexual and domestic abuse victim.

Milda frequently told her she thought human traffickers were after her and Easton, and heard those threatening voices on the day she killed her son.

"Maria adored Easton," Lister said. "My daughter is totally devastated by her loss and is very mentally ill. She didn't do this because she thought it was a good idea. She did it because she was so very sick."

Milda walked to the police station on Nov. 2, 2020, to report that her child was not breathing. Officers and emergency personnel who went to the home in the 200 block of Luxembourg Street found the dead child. A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and the cause of death was drowning.

Two weeks after Milda's arrest, a judge granted a defense request for a psychiatric evaluation to determine her mental competency to stand trial. Milda spent four months at a Sioux Falls hospital until her psychiatrist reported her competent to stand trial. Dr. Josette Lindahl said Friday that as long as Milda takes her medications and has support, she could hold a job and function well in society.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors recommended a prison sentence of 75 years, with 35 years suspended. Clay County State's Attorney Alexis Tracy asked Bern to sentence Milda to "not one day less" than the request, saying that though Milda may be mentally ill, she knew right from wrong on the day she killed Easton.

"Even though the alleged voices were telling her to kill her son, she knew it was wrong," Tracy said.

