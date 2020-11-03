Vermillion, S.D. woman charged with murder of her one-year-old child

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Vermillion woman has been charged with first-degree murder after investigators responded to a report of a child not breathing at around 2:45 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Bond was set for $1 million for Maria Milda, 26. She has been charged in the death of her one-year-old son.

Investigators with the Vermillion Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating this case in consultation with the Clay County Attorney's Office and the South Dakota CSI.

The exact cause of death is pending autopsy results. No additional details are currently being released.

