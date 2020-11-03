Vermillion, S.D. woman charged with murder of her one-year-old child

Woman charged with murder

VERMILLION, S.D. — A Vermillion woman has been charged with first-degree murder after investigators responded to a report of a child not breathing at around 2:45 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Bond was set for $1 million for Maria Milda, 26. She has been charged in the death of her one-year-old son.

Investigators with the Vermillion Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this case in consultation with the Clay County Attorney’s Office and the South Dakota CSI.

The exact cause of death is pending autopsy results. No additional details are currently being released.

Former officer pleads guilty in grain-blending case

SIOUX CITY — A second former officer at a Sioux Center, Iowa, ag cooperative has pleaded guilty to taking part in a grain-blending scheme and filing false reports to conceal it.

Kenneth Ehrp entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.