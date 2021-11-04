Vermillion woman pleads guilty but mentally ill for drowning son

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Vermillion woman pleaded guilty Thursday of drowning her 14-month-old son and that she was mentally ill when she did so.

Maria Milda, 27, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to an amended charge of homicide as manslaughter in the first degree. Prosecutors amended the charge from first-degree murder.

Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 13 in Clay County Circuit Court.

When making her plea, Milda acknowledged that as part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will cap their recommendation for a prison sentence at 75 years, with 35 years suspended. She admitted that she caused her son's death "in a cruel and unusual manner" by holding him under water and plugging his nose. She also said that she was mentally ill when she did so.

Milda contacted police on Nov. 2, 2020, to report that her child was not breathing. Officers and emergency personnel went to her home in the 200 block of Luxembourg Street and found the child, who was dead. Milda said she was mentally ill when she told investigators that she had intentionally killed the child. A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and the cause of death was drowning.

In November, a judge granted a defense request for a psychiatric evaluation to determine Milda's mental competency to stand trial. According to court documents, Milda was committed to a competency restoration program at a Sioux Falls hospital in February and was treated there until May, when her psychiatrist reported her competent to stand trial. A judge's order declaring her competent was entered in June.

In South Dakota, a person sentenced under a guilty but mentally ill plea or verdict can receive any allowable sentence but could serve some or all of any prison sentence in a psychiatric treatment facility.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.