Victim in weekend shooting outside Mavericks identified

SIOUX CITY -- The victim of an early Sunday shooting outside a Sioux City gentleman's club remained in the hospital Monday while police searched for a suspect.

Police said Krista Kruckenberg, 28, of Sioux Falls, was recovering from her injuries at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. She was shot outside Mavericks Gentlemen's Club, 416 Cunningham Drive, at about 1:24 a.m. Sunday during a fight in the parking lot. Officers responding to the call found her lying on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

In a Monday news release, Sioux City community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said that Kruckenberg, who is a waitress/bartender at Mavericks but was there Sunday on her night off, was among a group of people watching an altercation between two people when the suspect, who was not involved in the fight, fired shots toward the fight. Detectives have yet to determine if Kruckenberg was the intended target or was unintentionally struck.

The suspect was described as a short, Black male in his 20s. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police are following up on leads, but are unable to release his identity at this time, McClure said.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 279-6440.

