{{featured_button_text}}

YANKTON, South Dakota --  A Yankton man has died from injuries sustained in a Saturday morning shooting.

According to a news release from the Yankton Police Department, Lucas Smith died April 6 in a Sioux Falls hospital as a result on injuries sustained earlier in the day in an alley between Douglas and Capitol Streets.

An autopsy performed Monday confirmed Smith died from a gunshot wound.

Jameson C. Mitchell, 22, has been charged with first degree murder, a class 2 felony, and two counts of aggravated assault, a class 3 felony, in the case. He remains in custody at the Yankton County Jail.

The crime remains under investigation, the Yankton Police Department said on Monday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Food and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments