YANKTON, South Dakota -- A Yankton man has died from injuries sustained in a Saturday morning shooting.
According to a news release from the Yankton Police Department, Lucas Smith died April 6 in a Sioux Falls hospital as a result on injuries sustained earlier in the day in an alley between Douglas and Capitol Streets.
An autopsy performed Monday confirmed Smith died from a gunshot wound.
Jameson C. Mitchell, 22, has been charged with first degree murder, a class 2 felony, and two counts of aggravated assault, a class 3 felony, in the case. He remains in custody at the Yankton County Jail.
The crime remains under investigation, the Yankton Police Department said on Monday.