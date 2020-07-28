Victim's body found under burned bedding in Sioux City hotel room

The next morning, Elizabeth Bockholt asked her friend Brenda Chaffin to drive her to the hotel. Chaffin agreed, and the two women arrived and went to Henry's room. Chaffin said Bockholt introduced Henry as an old friend, and then Chaffin left.

Staci Hansen, an off-and-on boyfriend of Bockholt's, testified he received a call from her later in the afternoon and she told him she was near the mall and "needed to get out of there." They agreed to meet at a Casey's convenience store across the street from the Wingate, but Bockholt never showed up.

Later that evening, after Phillip Bockholt had been called, he and Chaffin met at the hotel to check on his sister. They went to Henry's room, and the door swung open after Bockholt kicked it.

"(Henry) opened the door, and it was solid black behind him and smoke came rolling out," Chaffin said.

Henry didn't say a word, she said, as he brushed past her and rushed down the hallway. After the fire alarm sounded and hotel guests filled the hallway, Chaffin said she lost track of where Henry went.

He didn't go very far.