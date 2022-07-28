Victim's fiancee testifies she asked shooter not to kill him

SIOUX CITY — Having heard a gunshot, Jessica Goodman begged for Martez Harrison's life as she turned and saw Dwight Evans holding a revolver near her.

"I said please don't shoot him, don't kill him," Goodman said, recalling the scene as Harrison and Lawrence Canady grappled on the ground in the middle of the street outside a Sioux City bar.

Instead, Goodman said, Evans steadied himself after stumbling on the curb and fired a second shot into her fiance's body.

"He got up, stood right over Martez' feet ... extended his arm and shot him in the chest," Goodman testified Thursday, the first day of evidence in Evans' trial for the May 1, 2021, shooting death of Harrison, 22, of Sioux City.

Evans, 18, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court of first-degree murder and going armed with intent.

The shooting ended the escalation of a night of threats in retaliation against Harrison, who allegedly had struck the girlfriend of Canady's friend days earlier.

While Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Jacklyn Fox showed jurors video of surveillance camera footage that captured the shooting, she stopped it frequently, asking Goodman to explain what was happening.

Goodman said she had dropped Harrison off at Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St., around 10:30 p.m. A couple hours later, trouble was brewing outside.

Former Uncle Dave's bouncer Caleb Tift testified he had denied Canady, Evans and two other underage people entry at the bar and summoned bartender Amanda Anderson when the group remained outside, yelling threats aimed at Harrison.

Canady told her "he wanted to beat somebody's ass," referring to Harrison, Anderson testified, then indicated he had a gun. Anderson said she never saw a weapon.

Goodman testified that Harrison called her to come pick him up. In the video footage, she was seen pulling up outside the bar seconds before 1 a.m. After getting out, she was confronted by Canady and two others, but not Evans.

Harrison came outside, and the talk escalated until Canady punched Goodman in the face, opening a cut above her left eye. A girl with Canady sprayed her with mace. Harrison began fighting with Canady, Goodman said, while she began punching the girl who had maced her.

The fight between Canady and Harrison spilled into the street, "and then Dwight Evans came up from behind and shot him," Goodman said.

He fired the second shot six seconds later and fled. Canady kicked Harrison in the head a couple more times, then was seen walking calmly from the scene.

As bar patrons came outside to see the commotion, Tift said he saw a four-door white car leaving the scene, but could not see who was inside.

Goodman went to Harrison, who was in and out of consciousness before paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died.

As she was questioned by police at the hospital, Goodman said she showed them Evans' Snapchat account, on which, hours before the shooting, he had posted a photo of himself holding a revolver Goodman identified as the one used to shoot Harrison.

In his opening statement to jurors, public defender Michael Adams said Evans fired the shots to protect his friend Canady, who was surrounded by Harrison's friends during the fight.

"He's concerned for the life and safety of Mr. Canady," Adams said.

As he questioned Goodman, Adams pointed out Evans was not involved in the verbal or physical altercations prior to the shooting. He was observed in the video standing near garbage cans next to the bar and watching the fight.

After firing the first shot, Evans tripped over the curb behind him.

"Dwight Evans fell back, meaning he was backing up when he fired the shot," Adams said.

"I guess so," Goodman said.

Resuming her questioning of Goodman, Fox enlarged a screen shot of video footage taken at the instant the first shot was fired. It did not appear Evans was stepping back when he pulled the trigger, Goodman said.

As he responded to the shooting, Sioux City police officer Dylan Grimsley heard a report of a white car leaving the scene. He testified he spotted a car matching the description two blocks from the bar and stopped it. Video footage from his body cam showed him with gun drawn, ordering the occupants -- Canady, Jordan Hills and the female driver -- out of the car. No weapons were found.

Three hours later, Grimsley responded to a report of a man seen with a gun in the area of 20th and Center streets. By the time he arrived, other officers were taking Evans into custody and had recovered a revolver.

Canady, 22, of Sioux City, also was charged with first-degree murder and other charges. A jury in December found him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter as well as willful injury causing bodily injury and serious assault. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.