You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim's friend says Sioux City murder suspect Jordan Henry exited smoky hotel room
View Comments

Victim's friend says Sioux City murder suspect Jordan Henry exited smoky hotel room

{{featured_button_text}}
Jordan Henry Trial

Jordan Henry and public defender, Billy Oyadare, right, look into the audience as the Henry's trial begins Tuesday, in Woodbury County District Court. Henry is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson for the Jan. 24, 2019, death of Elizabeth Bockholt in Sioux City.

 Jesse Brothers

SIOUX CITY -- Brenda Chaffin knocked on the door of the hotel room in which she had left Elizabeth Bockholt earlier in the day.

Concerned about Bockholt's well-being, Chaffin, Bockholt's brother and another friend had been trying to reach her all afternoon and evening.

When the door opened to room 102 at the Wingate by Windham hotel, a man Chaffin had met earlier in the day opened the door. Chaffin testified Tuesday that it was Jordan Henry.

"He opened the door, and it was solid black behind him and smoke came rolling out," Chaffin said during the first day of Henry's murder trial for the death of Bockholt.

Jordan Henry mugshot

Henry

Henry didn't say a word, Chaffin said. He brushed past her and walked down the hallway.

As Bockholt's brother Phil entered the room, smoke alarms went off. Hotel guests entered the hallway, Chaffin said, and she lost track of where Henry had gone. Phil Bockholt exited the hotel room and said he didn't see his sister inside. The door then closed behind him and automatically locked. Despite their attempts to kick it open, Chaffin said, the door remained closed.

Henry, 30, of Sioux City, is accused of strangling Bockholt, 40, on Jan. 24, 2019, inside the hotel room and then attempting to burn her body by setting fire to the room. He has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Chaffin said Bockholt had called her that morning, asking for a ride to the hotel at 4716 Southern Hills Drive. Once there, the two women went to room 102. Inside, Chaffin said Bockholt introduced Henry as an old friend, and then Chaffin left.

Staci Hansen, an off-an-on boyfriend of Bockholt's, testified he received a call from her later in the afternoon. She said she was near the mall and told him she "needed to get out of there." They agreed to meet at a Casey's convenience store across the street from the hotel. Hansen said he arrived around 5:15 p.m., but Bockholt never showed up.

Worried, Hansen unsuccessfully tried to call Chaffin several times to see if she'd heard from Bockholt. Hansen determined some missed calls on his phone were from the Wingate hotel, so he called the clerk, telling her there was something wrong and that she needed to keep an eye out for Bockholt. Hansen said he remained near the Casey's parking lot until he saw fire trucks arrive at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Chaffin, too, had arrived at the Casey's by then and started to walk toward the hotel until she saw a stretcher with paramedics performing CPR on a body emerge from the hotel.

"I just froze. I couldn't go any further," Chaffin said.

Henry has waived his right to a jury trial, and District Judge Steven Andreasen will hear evidence and decide the case. If found guilty as charged, Henry would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for murder and 25 years in prison for arson.

Police and firefighters found Bockholt, of Hinton, Iowa, unconscious when they responded to the fire at the hotel. Attempts to resuscitate her failed, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to court documents, Bockholt and Henry had been romantically involved before he was sentenced to prison in March 2017 for theft.

Public defender Billy Oyadare has filed notice that he plans to use defenses of insanity and intoxication.

Chaffin and Hansen both testified that they knew Bockholt was a methamphetamine user.

Sheri Jones, Henry's aunt who had booked the hotel room for him, testified that he did not appear to be under the influence of meth when she checked him into the hotel the evening of Jan. 23. She said did not want Henry to stay at her home because he had acted paranoid and kept her and her husband awake most of the night when he had stayed at their home previously.

Man charged with strangling woman in Sioux City hotel room to stand trial Tuesday
Latest Woodbury County court report
Ex-Briar Cliff student gets probation for paying for sex with fake checks
Fordyce man sentenced to prison for stabbing, chase
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News