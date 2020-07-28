Victim's friend says Sioux City murder suspect Jordan Henry exited smoky hotel room

Chaffin, too, had arrived at the Casey's by then and started to walk toward the hotel until she saw a stretcher with paramedics performing CPR on a body emerge from the hotel.

"I just froze. I couldn't go any further," Chaffin said.

Henry has waived his right to a jury trial, and District Judge Steven Andreasen will hear evidence and decide the case. If found guilty as charged, Henry would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for murder and 25 years in prison for arson.

Police and firefighters found Bockholt, of Hinton, Iowa, unconscious when they responded to the fire at the hotel. Attempts to resuscitate her failed, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to court documents, Bockholt and Henry had been romantically involved before he was sentenced to prison in March 2017 for theft.

Public defender Billy Oyadare has filed notice that he plans to use defenses of insanity and intoxication.

Chaffin and Hansen both testified that they knew Bockholt was a methamphetamine user.