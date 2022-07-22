Virginia man, who conspired with Sioux City resident, gets 3-plus years in federal prison and has to pay back more than $1.2 million for COVID relief fraud

SIOUX CITY — A Virginia man who conspired with a former Iowa resident to launder illegally obtained COVID relief funds must repay more than $1.2 million and spend more than three years in federal prison.

Benjamin Sakyi, 31, of Dumfries, Virginia, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 40 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $1.093 million to Cross River Bank and $183,400 to the Small Business Administration. He pleaded guilty in February to money laundering conspiracy.

Sakyi fraudulently obtained more than $900,000 in Cares Act funds at three banks in the names of two Virginia corporations, then transferred the money elsewhere. He had received the money from Donald Trosin, a Minnesota man formerly from Armstrong, Iowa, who had submitted more than 20 fraudulent COVID financial assistance loan applications to the Small Business Administration. Trosin said he had 120 employees and more than $5 million in payroll, but did not operate any businesses.

Trosin was sentenced in July 2021 to 40 months in prison after pleading guilty to fraud and money laundering. He and Sakyi were ordered to pay the restitution jointly.