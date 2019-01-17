DES MOINES -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has elected Judge Gayle Nelson Vogel, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, as its new chief judge.
Vogel has served on the court of appeals since 1996. She replaces Chief Judge David Danilson, who recently retired.
"It is with great humility that I accept the position of chief judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals. I appreciate working with such a dedicated and hard-working group of judges and staff," Vogel said in a news release.
Vogel was born in Rockford, Illinois and graduated from Rockford College in 1971 and Drake University Law School in 1983.