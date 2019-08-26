Michael Pommer, 46, entered his plea Aug. 16 in Dixon County District Court to one count of theft by unlawful taking. As part of a plea agreement, 14 counts of theft by unlawful taking will be dismissed.
Pommer was accused of making 15 transfers totaling $109,727 from two accounts at Salem Lutheran Church, of Wakefield, to his personal bank account and American Express account. The transfers, ranging from $1,750 to $15,000, were made during a two-year period from June 24, 2016, through Sept. 5.
An affidavit filed in the case showed that Pommer has reimbursed the church accounts for $114,570.
Date booked: 8/17/2019. Charges: theft 2nd, theft 5th, criminal trespass, driving with suspended license, possession of drugs, possession of paraphernalia, prescription possession. Bond amount: $7,000.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy