PONCA, Neb. -- A Wakefield, Nebraska, accountant has pleaded no contest to taking more than $109,000 from a church.

Michael Pommer, 46, entered his plea Aug. 16 in Dixon County District Court to one count of theft by unlawful taking. As part of a plea agreement, 14 counts of theft by unlawful taking will be dismissed.

Pommer was accused of making 15 transfers totaling $109,727 from two accounts at Salem Lutheran Church, of Wakefield, to his personal bank account and American Express account. The transfers, ranging from $1,750 to $15,000, were made during a two-year period from June 24, 2016, through Sept. 5.

An affidavit filed in the case showed that Pommer has reimbursed the church accounts for $114,570.

