PONCA, Neb. -- A Wakefield, Nebraska, accountant was sentenced Monday to jail and probation for taking more than $109,000 from a church.

Michael Pommer, 46, pleaded no contest in August in Dixon County District Court to one count of theft by unlawful taking.

District Judge James Kube on Monday sentenced Pommer to 90 days in jail and 18 months probation. Pommer was given credit for one day already served in custody. He must serve 30 days immediately, and the remaining 59 days will be served after he completes his probation unless waived by the court. Kube also fined Pommer $5,000.

As part of a plea agreement, 14 counts of theft by unlawful taking were dismissed.

Pommer was accused of making 15 transfers totaling $109,727 from two accounts at Salem Lutheran Church, of Wakefield, to his personal bank account and American Express account. The transfers, ranging from $1,750 to $15,000, were made during a two-year period from June 24, 2016, through Sept. 5, 2018.

An affidavit filed in the case showed that Pommer has reimbursed the church.

