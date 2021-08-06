Wakefield man charged with sucking on childrens' toes

PONCA, Neb. -- A man who admitted to investigators that he has a foot fetish is charged with sucking on the toes of at least nine children and rubbing his penis on another child's feet.
Jose Fregoso, 27, of Wakefield, Nebraska, is charged in Dixon County Court with three counts of possession of child pornography, 10 counts of felony child abuse and one count of sexual abuse of a child.
Fregoso was arrested July 29 after a Nebraska State Patrol investigator observed three photos of naked children on Fregoso's phone. Fregoso was booked on charges of possession of child pornography. He posted 10% of a $100,000 bond and was released from the Dixon County Jail.
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested Fregoso Thursday at his home, where authorities interviewed him in connection with a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services child welfare visit related to the ongoing investigation into Fregoso's actions. His bond has been set at $500,000. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday.
According to an affidavit filed in Dixon County Court, Fregoso told investigators about sexually explicit photos contained on a social media platform on his phone, but said he did not deliberately acquire them.
Fregoso told investigators that he had an interest in feet dating back to high school, the affidavit said, and that he had sucked on the feet of one child who is under age 12 almost every week for about four years and that he had touched his penis to the child's feet approximately once a month for the past two years.
Investigators found videos on his phone of an adult male rubbing his penis on a child's feet. Fregoso said the child was not aware he filmed the actions. He said he believed his wife was aware of his actions, the affidavit said.
Fregoso said he sucked on the toes of nine children while they were sleeping during sleepovers at his house and told investigators that he filmed some of the encounters with three of the children, the affidavit said. Fregoso said he did not share the videos with anyone because they were for his own arousal.