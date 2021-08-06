Wakefield man charged with sucking on childrens' toes

PONCA, Neb. -- A man who admitted to investigators that he has a foot fetish is charged with sucking on the toes of at least nine children and rubbing his penis on another child's feet.

Jose Fregoso, 27, of Wakefield, Nebraska, is charged in Dixon County Court with three counts of possession of child pornography, 10 counts of felony child abuse and one count of sexual abuse of a child.

Fregoso was arrested July 29 after a Nebraska State Patrol investigator observed three photos of naked children on Fregoso's phone. Fregoso was booked on charges of possession of child pornography. He posted 10% of a $100,000 bond and was released from the Dixon County Jail.

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested Fregoso Thursday at his home, where authorities interviewed him in connection with a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services child welfare visit related to the ongoing investigation into Fregoso's actions. His bond has been set at $500,000. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit filed in Dixon County Court, Fregoso told investigators about sexually explicit photos contained on a social media platform on his phone, but said he did not deliberately acquire them.