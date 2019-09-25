PONCA, Neb. -- A Wakefield man pleaded guilty Monday to child abuse allegations that include locking two of his children in a bedroom and feeding them only once day.
His wife also pleaded not guilty to amended child abuse charges that are move severe than those she initially faced.
Patrick Henderson, 55, has entered into a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse, one of which was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. As part of the agreement, prosecutors at sentencing will recommend that sentences for both charges be served concurrently and that Henderson be placed on probation.
District Judge James Kube scheduled sentencing for Nov. 22 in Dixon County District Court.
Angel Henderson, 43, also is charged with two counts of child abuse. Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Zachary Blackman on Friday amended those charges, raising them to Class II felonies from Class IIIA felonies. A Class II felony is punishable by 1-50 years in prison. A Class IIIA felony carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.
In a motion filed Friday, Blackman said he intended to present evidence at trial of an Oct. 28, 2013, incident involving one of Angel Henderson's children, who had been flown to an Omaha hospital with a life-threatening medical condition. No further details were contained in the motion.
Henderson pleaded not guilty to the amended charges. A Nov. 12 trial date will be continued, but Kube did not set a new date.
According to court documents, Patrick and Angel Henderson locked the two children in a bedroom, allowing them to leave only to go to the bathroom. If they left their bedroom for any reason, Angel Henderson would choke, kick or hit them. The children also told authorities they were forced to sleep in pajamas that had the arms sewed to the side and the legs sewn together and wear stocking hats pulled down over faces.
Sheriff's deputies found the then-14-year-old son wearing the one-piece pajamas in the back of a vehicle on Jan. 19, 2018, after Angel Henderson had reported him missing.
Court documents said the boy said he and his then-9-year-old sister were homeschooled and were confined to a bedroom. They were fed once a day, the boy said, but were not fed if they did not finish their school work. The boy's sister described similar incidents and conditions after she and her brother were removed from the home and interviewed.
Two other children, ages 13 and 6 at the time, also were removed from the home. There was no indication that the 13-year-old and 6-year-old had been treated similarly to their siblings.
A judge in April placed all four children, who had been adopted, in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Court records show that the Hendersons relinquished parental rights to two of the children, and the state has moved to terminate their parental rights to the other two children.