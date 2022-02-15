Wakefield man pleads no contest in sex abuse case

PONCA, Neb. -- A man accused of sucking on the toes of several children and rubbing his penis on another child's feet has pleaded no contest to child pornography and six other charges.

Jose Fregoso, 27, of Wakefield, Nebraska, entered his plea Monday in Dixon County District Court to three counts of possession of a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, five counts of felony child abuse and one count of sexual assault of a child. Sentencing was scheduled for May 9.

Fregoso was arrested July 29 after a Nebraska State Patrol investigator observed three photos of naked children on Fregoso's phone during a child welfare visit at his home.

According to court documents, Fregoso told investigators he has a foot fetish and had sucked on the feet of one child who is under age 12 almost every week for about four years and that he had touched his penis to the child's feet approximately once a month for the past two years.

Investigators found videos on his phone of an adult male rubbing his penis on a child's feet.

Fregoso told authorities he sucked on the toes of other children while they were sleeping during sleepovers at his house and that he took video of some of the encounters, court documents said.

