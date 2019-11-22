Wakefield man sentenced to prison for child abuse

Angel Henderson, 43, initially faced the same child abuse charges as her husband, but prosecutors later amended her charges to more serious felonies that carry a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. She has pleaded not guilty. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 9.

Court documents said the boy told authorities he and his then-9-year-old sister were homeschooled and were confined to a bedroom. They were fed once a day, the boy said, but were not fed if they did not finish their school work. The boy's sister described similar incidents and conditions after she and her brother were removed from the home and interviewed.

Two other children, ages 13 and 6 at the time, also were removed from the home, though there was no indication they had been treated similarly to their siblings.

A judge in April placed all four children, who had been adopted by the Hendersons, in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Court records show that the Hendersons relinquished parental rights to two of the children, one of whom has since been adopted by another family.

