Wakefield woman found guilty of locking kids in room, feeding them sparingly

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- A Wakefield woman was found guilty Thursday of locking two of her children in a bedroom and feeding them only once a day.

A jury deliberated for about two hours before determining Angel Henderson was guilty of two counts of felony child abuse.

Both charges carry maximum prison sentences of 50 years. Sentencing was set for Feb. 19 in Dixon County District Court.

The four-day trial was conducted at the Wakefield Event Center to enable more social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. An August trial at the Dixon County Courthouse in Ponca ended in a mistrial after jurors and court personnel were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Henderson, 44, and her husband, Patrick, were arrested in January 2019 and charged with locking two of their children in a bedroom, allowing them to leave only to go to the bathroom and feeding them only once a day or not at all if they didn't finish their school work.